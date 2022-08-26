Adrian Smith tours Beatrice food pantry

Congressman Adrian Smith made a stop in Beatrice Thursday to tour the food pantry as part of a tour through southeast Nebraska.

The afternoon visit was in recognition of the pantry’s 50th anniversary this year.

Karen Mains, Food Pantry coordinator, said 2022 has been a busy year, filled with events.

“He heard we were celebrating our 50th anniversary this year and we’re having all these celebrations,” she said. “We had a volunteer dinner in April, in June we had the Can Care-a-Van and we had our ribbon cutting with the Chamber Ambassadors. We also had a float in the parade for our 50th anniversary.”

Smith’s visit to Beatrice followed a stop in Dubois, and he said it was impressive to see what the food pantry volunteers are able to accomplish.

Though Mains added there have also been supply chain struggles, and the pantry is in need of donations and volunteers.

“We’re terribly busy,” she said. “We’re running out of food. We need food and if anybody has anything to donate just call me and I’ll tell them what we’re out of, but we’re about out of everything. We never run out of corn and green beans but actually we’re out of corn and green beans.”

The pantry is also planning to move out of the basement of St. John Lutheran Church, where it’s been for 50 years.

Mains is anticipating next fall the pantry will relocate to the lower level of the city auditorium, the former home of Beatrice’s fire station.

“It’ll probably be about this time next year by the time they get done,” she said. “They’ve got to tear the whole inside of the old fire station down and then put a wall up to separate us from the city stuff. Then ours will be on the southwest corner and we’ll have about double the space that we have here.”