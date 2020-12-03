Adult and Teen Blue River Treatment Center helps those in need

Curtis and Teressa Barnes came to the Adult and Teen Blue River Treatment Center approximately four years ago to serve as directors.
“It was so hard when we first got here. There were so many challenges. Then we opened and it was even harder,” Teressa said.
The Barnes’ moved to Beatrice from Omaha. Curtis had owned a Snap-On Tool business and Teresa had been working as the director of operations for Magnum Development.
“We were empty nesters sitting in our oversized house and talking about what we were going to do from here,” Curtis said. “We were not happy with the mundane routine and aren’t materialistic. We had more than enough and way more than we ever dreamed. I remember saying, ‘Thank you God and you can have it back’ and he sent us here.”
Curtis graduated from the Adult and Teen Challenge in Colfax, Iowa approximately 22 years ago.
“We’ve been donors, volunteers, always went to completions and referred people to the program. Since we came out of addiction, we’ve always ministered to those in addiction,” said Teressa. “Some of the stories that these women come with are horrendous and heartbreaking. But it is the generations of families that we are affecting and changing. It’s a ripple effect.”
“It just became very evident that we were supposed to be here,” added Curtis. “The center has the capacity to serve ten women. The average length of stay is about 14 months with 73% of people who complete the program going on to get higher education and be productive members of their communities. They do not return to alcohol or drug use.”
Shantell Krehbiel, a recent graduate from the program for the second time, said that her life before was chaotic and confused.
“My husband and kids didn’t know where I was when I was using she said. “We signed the divorce papers the same day he dropped me off at the center. I thought our life together was over, but God healed us.”
Theodore Krehbiel, also a graduate in 2008, said that he believes that Shantell broke the cycle for their generation.
The center is funded completely through private donations which has been affected by COVID.
“We require for a one- time commitment of $750 for a student to enter the program and ask families to consider donations, but they are often unable,” Teressa said. “The average cost per student is approximately $1,500 per month.”
“We weren’t able to do our annual fundraiser and because the churches were also closed, we couldn’t speak to area churches where we receive donations or the offering.”
The average donor is $25 a month and typically an elderly woman according to Curtis.
In addition to being unable to leave the center for five months, they were also unable to have visitors like the chaplains that came in regularly and other volunteers that helped within the program.
While the students and staff were not required to wear masks at the center, their temperatures were taken twice a day. Currently, all volunteers wear masks at the center and all students are required to wear masks when they are in the community.
“Our staff and volunteers are foundational,” said Teressa. “Bailey Fossler has developed the curriculum. Other staff members have recruited volunteers that make it possible for the center to continue to operate,”
The use of a house west of Beatrice was recently granted to Adult and Teen Challenge by the Linsenmeyer family. It will be a transitional living house for those completing the program.
“We need to do some work and we’re still ironing out the details, but so many of our women want to stay in Beatrice,” said Teressa.
Teresa said that COVID also affected the number of students in the program. They were unable to accept new students for several months, however, they currently have a waiting list.
“The calls have remained consistent. More people seem to be in crisis because of COVID, but the weather changes things too,” said Teressa. “Covid has been hard, but we’ve been dealing with the epidemic of substance abuse at Adult and Teen Challenge for over 60 years. There are 23 million Americans that admit to having a substance abuse disorder. One in seven children in America live in a home where one or both parents abuse drugs and alcohol.
“We’re not qualified to do this work, but God is working through us. We’re just being obedient. We want to serve Beatrice and the area community. God called us here for a reason.”
More information on Adult and Teen Challenge can be found at teenchallengeusa.org .
