Adult and Teen Blue River Treatment Center helps those in need

Curtis and Teressa Barnes came to the Adult and Teen Blue River Treatment Center approximately four years ago to serve as directors.

“It was so hard when we first got here. There were so many challenges. Then we opened and it was even harder,” Teressa said.

The Barnes’ moved to Beatrice from Omaha. Curtis had owned a Snap-On Tool business and Teresa had been working as the director of operations for Magnum Development.

“We were empty nesters sitting in our oversized house and talking about what we were going to do from here,” Curtis said. “We were not happy with the mundane routine and aren’t materialistic. We had more than enough and way more than we ever dreamed. I remember saying, ‘Thank you God and you can have it back’ and he sent us here.”

Curtis graduated from the Adult and Teen Challenge in Colfax, Iowa approximately 22 years ago.

“We’ve been donors, volunteers, always went to completions and referred people to the program. Since we came out of addiction, we’ve always ministered to those in addiction,” said Teressa. “Some of the stories that these women come with are horrendous and heartbreaking. But it is the generations of families that we are affecting and changing. It’s a ripple effect.”