Adult and Teen Challenge members reflect on history, discuss future plans

“She is very open about who she was when she first started Adult and Teen Challenge, and tells us that if we knew that person, that we wouldn’t recognize her,” Bruna said. “She’s transformed inside and out, and she gives the credit to God…I am honored to be a part of her journey as she transitions to her reentry, and I am thrilled to celebrate her completion day with her soon, and hope I can continue to be a support system to her as she faces life’s challenges. I look forward to hearing and seeing what God has in store for her, and pray for many blessings in her life. I am grateful to now have a more personal connection to the transformational work that is happening at Adult and Teen Challenge, and look forward to a continued partnership with them.”