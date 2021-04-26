Adult and Teen Challenge members reflect on history, discuss future plans

Over 81,000 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in the 12 months ending in May 2020, the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A local program working to combat drug and other addictions, the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Midlands Blue River Women's Center, met with members of the community on Friday to discuss their roughly seven years of history and plans for the future, in their fourth annual evening of impact banquet.
Adult and Teen Challenge is a faith-based Christian center, and located in a four-bedroom, two-story house on South 23rd Road, which was first built in the 1930s as a farm for the Beatrice State Developmental Center. It sits on about 10 acres of property and has several outbuildings which will be developed in the future. The Center was purchased in 2013, and started accepting its first residents in 2017.
Curtis Barnes, a director of the center, and a former drug addict himself, said he is humbled and baffled at being a part of the Center’s administration. He told attendees that throughout the evening, they would see a return on their investment in the program.
“Everything that you’ve given, and I’m not just talking about financial investment, I’m talking about your prayers, your friendships, your donations, your volunteering, all of those things add up to the success that you’re going to see through this program,” Barnes said.
The theme of the evening was restoring generations, and attendees heard several first-hand accounts, one from a previous resident and her family, and three from current residents, all with widely different background and struggles.
“The first thing some of you thought of is alcohol, drugs, but I can tell you addiction is far wider spread than that,” Barnes told attendees. “There are people who are addicted to all kinds of things. There’s people that are addicted to their bodies, to food, to success, to their careers, all of those things that bind you. There are people that need freedom, and there’s people that need hope, and tonight we want to inspire you to hope.”
Bailey Fossler, the Program’s Director, said that restoration not only impacts the individual residents and their families, but also the community as a whole.
“Restoration is based on relationships. First, have our students grow in a relationship with Jesus, and then as they grow they grow real relationships with volunteers…or coworkers, and that’s when restoration comes to a whole community,” Fossler said. “We couldn’t do it without our volunteers and every one of our employers of our students and everyone who supports us.”
The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Director, Angie Bruna, noted that when Adult and Teen Challenge first came to Beatrice, she heard mixed reactions from the community. She said now, several years later, she’s spoken and worked alongside several past residents who have helped with community events like Homestead Days.
“Not once did they complain about how hot it was, or the business or the chaos of the situation,” Bruna said. “They met the task face-on, and truly enjoyed every minute of it with an attitude of service.”
Bruna said she’s recently taken a more personal role with Adult and Teen Challenge, hiring a current resident, Bailey Beauchamp, to be the Chamber’s administrative and financial coordinator. She described Beauchamp as hardworking and a great fit for the role.
“She is very open about who she was when she first started Adult and Teen Challenge, and tells us that if we knew that person, that we wouldn’t recognize her,” Bruna said. “She’s transformed inside and out, and she gives the credit to God…I am honored to be a part of her journey as she transitions to her reentry, and I am thrilled to celebrate her completion day with her soon, and hope I can continue to be a support system to her as she faces life’s challenges. I look forward to hearing and seeing what God has in store for her, and pray for many blessings in her life. I am grateful to now have a more personal connection to the transformational work that is happening at Adult and Teen Challenge, and look forward to a continued partnership with them.”
Teressa Barnes, the other director of the center, and Curtis’ wife, said the program is currently working to open a second house in Odell.
“Our initial goal is to use it for staff housing and transitional living for our students,” Barnes said. “We have a lot of students that come from outside of Beatrice and want to stay here, because they’ve made a community here. That’s a testament to Beatrice. Our long-term goal is to use it to expand our program, because we need more room. We get phone calls every single day, or at least one to five every week, of women and their families that need to get in. Our house only holds 10, so if we could house another eight women, it would almost double our capacity, and we need that because we need to grow.”
More information about the Adult and Teen Challenge of the Midlands Blue River Women's Center can be found at teenchallengeusa.org/centers/tcne103/