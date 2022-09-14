Adventures in the arts

When the Isis Movie Theatre closed in 2018 in Crete, a group of concerned community members came together to form the Blue River Arts Council. The group is committed to rebuilding the theatre, but found a need beyond construction.

“Our goals are to bridge cultures, build community and boost the economy. Of course, resurrecting the Isis Theatre is still important, but we strive to provide fun and artistic adventures for our diverse community,” said Shaylene Smith, President of the Blue River Art Council.

When COVID-19 restricted a lot of community activities in June 2020, the Blue Rivers Arts Council created a drive-in theatre. They were able to offer several COVID-safe, socially distanced drive-in type movie experiences for free.

Smith said the non-profit has an activity at least once a month. They had received a grant aimed at building connections with Doane University students within the area.

“Some of students are missing home after the first couple weeks of class and we wanted them to begin to feel like Crete is home,” said Smith. “But then the planning snowballed to include the celebration of the Crete and Doane University 150th year of connection. Crete High School was also having their homecoming that evening.”

Smith said there was a parade with the Crete High School band and floats. Bounce houses and other family friendly types of events downtown before the Cardinals football game. Later in the evening there was a beer garden and live music with the band AM/FM.

Smith estimated 600 people attended the street festival.

Dr. Roger Hughes, President of Doane University, said in an interview with Pure Nebraska that Crete is an extension of Doane.

“We’ve been great partners for 150 years,” said Hughes. “It’s good for our students and good for the Crete community.”

The Blue Rivers Art Council is comprised of seven board members and five additional members with a focus on the Isis Theatre.

Reconstruction on the theatre begins next week, however, the project will not be complete until fundraising goals are met.

In late October, the Blue Rivers Arts Council will host a Latin DJ.

“We want to celebrate the diversity of the community,” said Smith.