The Gage County Fair officially kicked off on Tuesday evening with the annual Ag Appreciation Barbeque.

The event has been organized for several years by the Agribusiness Committee of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber Director Angie Bruna said the barbeque has been happening for decades.

“No one is quite sure how long we’ve been doing the barbeque on the first night of the fair,” she said.

Bruna said there were over 2,500 tickets sold this year, but noted that the temperatures impacted the number of people who attended. Each year the average number of meals served is approximately 2,000.

Around 45-50 people volunteered to help serve the meals during the two shifts.

“We really appreciate the partnership between the Gage County Ag Society and the Chamber,” she said.

Chairman of the Ag Committee Heath Stewart said the barbeque is an annual event to show appreciation.

“We hold the ag barbeque every year as a way for the Chamber members to show their appreciation to our local farmers, who are the backbone of our communities,” he said. “I would also like to thank our event sponsors, the other Ag Committee members, along with Angie Bruna and the Chamber staff, for their help in organizing this year’s event.”