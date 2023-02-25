Southeast Community College will be building an Ag Career Center on the Beatrice Campus. In approximately two years, the community will have an indoor arena and an education center.

Dean of Agriculture Jon Kisby said there is a lot of excitement around the Ag Career Center project.

“We’re very excited about the potential of the project,” he said.

The Ag Center will be approximately 100,000 square feet of education space and an arena. About 47,000 will be designated for education with the remaining 53,000 used as an indoor arena.

“We will be using the arena for community activities and education,” he said. “We will be able to offer rodeo activities, livestock shows, and concerts. Events will be happening throughout the year.”

The project can be built as one facility, or it is designed to build one before the other depending on the funding received. The total cost of the center is estimated to be around $24 million.

“Currently we’re in a silent fundraiser phase and contacting potential donors who would like to see this project move forward,” he said. “We will open it to the public with a goal of 40% raised from private funds. The remainder will be financed.”

Kipsy said the timeline for the project has been affected by COVID. Planning, development and cost of construction have all become challenges in moving forward.

The Ag Career Center is one of four projects that SCC has in Phase 2 Building Project Process. The other projects are planned for the Lincoln and Milford campus.

“Optimistically, we’d like to see the building started this calendar year. It will be an approximately two-year building process.”

The Agriculture Program currently has 162 students enrolled. Currently programs Ag Management and Production which includes agronomy and agriculture business. Livestock includes five species including cattle, swine, sheep, goats, and equine.

A separate Precision Agriculture is added on to the other programs. Technology is included in the certificate with an emphasis on the use of drones. A spray drone is being added to the fleet in the near future. Drones can also be used in field scouting and in livestock production.

“You can check the temperature of animals in the pasture using a drone,” he said. “We’re always looking for new technologies to add to the certificate.”

Horticulture and Turfgrass are also included in the Agriculture program.

While new programs are not being anticipated, there is an opportunity for new course offerings according to Kisby. As an example, the livestock program has a class in meats selection and judging. With the Career Center, a retail space for the public to purchase meats.

“The State of Nebraska recognizes that smaller, family run meat lockers are part of a diversified food supply system. That’s something we learned during COVID, as well.”

Kisby said that with increased numbers of students there would also be additional faculty added to the program.

“The project has potential to dramatically increase the number of students in the ag program,” he said.

The Ag Career Center will be built just south of Ag Hall on the Beatrice SCC campus. It will have access points and visibility from Highway 136.

SCC also plans to add Strategic Business Units throughout campus. The units would have a specific focus such as swine, cattle, and a greenhouse.

The farm building site will be updated.

“Most of the buildings were built in the early 80’s and have served their useful life,” he said. “They will be replaced.”

Kisby said he welcomed the opportunity to talk with anyone who could help bring this project to the community. More information or to make a donation Jon Kisby can be reached at jkisby@southeast.edu