The Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Committee hosted the annual Ag Expo at Southeast Community College Academic Excellence Center on Tuesday afternoon.

SCC Dean of Agriculture Jon Kisby welcomed students and community to the campus.

“Obviously the agriculture industry is big in Nebraska,” he said. “We know that need will continue.”

Ag Committee member Kelly Lenners announced that previously scheduled Governor Jim Pillen would not be speaking to the group as there was a hearing in the legislature that he needed to attend.

He did send a statement which Lenners read thanking the agriculture producers for their hard work.

Professor Emeritus of Agriculture and Applied Economics Dr. David Kohl spoke to the group on Agriculture Today: New Era of Prosperity or Temporary Opportunity?

Kohl is a member of the Academic Hall of Fame from Virginia Tech, Blackburg, Virginia.

He said he has taught over 10,000 students at Virginia Tech and Cornell University.

“But I also come to you as an agriculture producer with a cow/calf herd, hay and a dairy,” he said. “We have a dairy creamery for 23 years. I have some skin in the game.”

Kohl said his quote of the quarter century was “The opportunity for business and personal prosperity is not about the size, the enterprise or the next big thing. It is about being a “five-percenter”, meaning being a little better in many components of production, operational efficiency, marketing, risk management, finance, and in the focus on your values and goals.”

“Students you are the next big thing,” he said. “Business and prosperity is a marathon, not a sprint.”

He spoke to the group for over an hour using examples from his agriculture business, travels and teaching.

Kohl said it's not about a labor shortage, but rather a work ethic shortage.

“You can be successful in every business model if you focus on the controllables and manage around the uncontrollables.”

He continued saying that 4-H, FFA and community college gave him a good foundation for life.