Ag Safety Day aims to teach importance of safety in rural areas

More than 150 students learned how to stay safe and handle emergency situations on Thursday during a Progressive Agriculture Safety Day event.

Held at the Gage County Fairgrounds, 155 students registered to attend the biennial event.

This marked the fifth year an Ag Safety Day was held in Gage County since being relaunched. One new thing for the event is that it was nearly entirely organized by Tri County FFA students.

“This is the first year really that Tri County FFA has done everything,” said Dave Barnard, Tri County FFA director. “They did all the groundwork about a year ahead of time. My kids learn as much as (the attendees) do, going around organizing and things like that. They did a great job of contacting people. It takes a lot of legwork.”

Progressive Ag Safety day was started in 1995 and sponsors more than 400 events in North America each year, reaching more than 100,000 participants.

Third and fourth grade students attended the Gage County event from Southern, Diller-Odell, Tri County, St. Joseph Catholic and St. Paul Lutheran schools.

Some of the topics included safe digging, what to do if there’s a fire, boat safety, ATV safety, firearm safety, CPR and healthy lifestyles.

Barnard stressed that the event had lessons everyone could benefit from, not just students who live on a farm.

“It’s for anyone that lives in a small community, Beatrice or wherever,” he said. “I know that a lot of our kids are one or two generations removed from production agriculture, but they’re the same kids who visit grandpa or grandma on the farm, have uncles, maybe a sleepover at a classmate’s, so they’re all exposed to it.”

He added the end goal of the event is for the children to be advocates of safety and spread the lessons they learn.

“I hope the child shares with their parents what they learned today,” Barnard said. “If even a small thing in their future life they remember, if they know to leave a down power line alone or what to do if it’s across the car, if they see an animal they don’t know they should stay clear, those are the kind of advocates I’m looking for.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0