The Progressive Ag Safety Day was held on Tuesday for about 90 youth at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Fairbury.

This year’s Safety Day is the 24th event for the local chapter of Jefferson County Farm Safety 4 Just Kids.

Jefferson Community Health & Life and Jefferson County Extension are the organizers of the event in Jefferson County although there are multiple local sponsors.

Coordinator Lana Likens said they receive tremendous support.

“We’ve received so much local support that we are able to send home a small fire extinguisher in each of the bags the youth will take home,” she said.

Kindergartners through seventh grade youth from Jefferson, Gage, Saline and Thayer counties attended the event. Older youth from local FFA Chapters and adults helped navigate youth to eight different safety related stations.

“We like to do a community safety day,” she said. “We know that kids can’t come every year usually, but a kindergartener hears information differently that a seventh grader. The topics change each year.”

Each of the breakouts have a hands-on activity included in the teaching time.

The different topics included the Diggers Hotline, hidden hazards, germs, bicycle safety, fire extinguisher use, power take off safety, livestock safety and lifting.

“These are really important topics to learn about,” she said. “There is no way we can accident proof any kid. We can’t promise parents that because the kids come to safety day that they are going to be safe, but what we do is that kids do remember. They may also share information with their parents or grandparents.”

A mock accident at the end of the day was scheduled with the ambulance personnel explaining what they would be doing in a real-life scenario and why.