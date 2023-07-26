Service has been a longstanding tradition with many of the Gage County Ag Society members.

While there are a few newer members, several have been an elected member of the board for many years.

Five members of the 15 person board were recognized at the 2023 Nebraska Association of Fair Managers Convention in January for their years of service.

• Roger Henrichs - 40 years

• Lisa Wiegand and Loren Trauernicht - 35 years

• Don Esau - 30 years

• John McKeever - 25 years

The combined years of service among the entire group is 237 years.

Lisa Wiegand was elected to the board in 1987 and has served as Treasurer since 1989.

“My dad signed me up as a lifetime member of the Gage County Fair when I was 10,” she said. “It was $15 and it got me a barn pass.

“I’ve always thought the fair is the best place to bring the community together and let them see the wow factor of agriculture. Some people might never make it down to the livestock, but they are still experiencing 52 acres of agriculture.”

Roger Henrichs said he has served on the Ag Society for over 40 years, but said he’s enjoyed it.

“It’s been a lot of work for a lot of years, but I enjoy it,” he said. “I have worked with some good people and have enjoyed it for sure.”

Don Esau said it doesn’t seem like it’s been that long.

“It doesn’t feel like I’ve been doing it that long,” he said. “But I’ve learned a lot and had a lot of fun. There has been changes over the years, but it comes down to the board you work with. It goes fast.”

Wiegand talked more about the changes.

“My parents dropped us off with our animals and we just stayed. We slept in the stock truck. We could never do that now,” she said.

She noted there are so many volunteers that make the fair happen.

“We have so many fair board members and their spouses that have committed their lives to this,” she said. “We just want to put on a good fair.

“Exmark has come for a lot of years to help set up for the fair. They remember how things are placed better than I do sometimes. They take extra special pride in moving the 'My Fair Lady. cow to her place every year.”