Agreement reached in fifth offense DUI case

An Omaha man will be sentenced in November in Gage County for his fifth driving under the influence conviction after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

Valentine Rakhmanov, 36, appeared in Gage County District Court Wednesday morning where he entered a no contest plea to fifth offense DUI, a class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The charge was reduced as part of a plea agreement from a fifth offense DUI with an alcohol level over .15 charge, which was a class 2 felony.

Rakhmanov was arrested in Beatrice on Feb. 27 when a Beatrice police officer was traveling northbound on Sixth Street and saw a maroon Chevrolet pickup driving with no rear license plate or in-transit tag.

Arrest documents state the driver appeared to be having trouble maintaining his lane and the pickup crossed into another lane at least once.

A records check showed Rakhmanov’s ignition interlock permit had expired in 2017 and that he was on a 15-year license revocation.

He has previous DUI convictions from December 2006, January 2007, July 2008 and March 2013.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 18.

