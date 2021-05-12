Amanda Fletcher

What's one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

We cry with them. We may not cry in the room, but we step out and we cry. But we have to hold it together long enough to get out of the room to do that, and then get it back together before you go into the next room to see the next patient. So it may seem like we have no emotion, but we walk out and we cry.

What's been the hardest part of being a nurse in the last year?

Just the unknown, not knowing what’s going to happen next. When is this going to get better? Is it going to get better? What more is going to change, and how is it going to change? I didn’t work in the COVID unit a lot. I worked in it some, but the unknown I guess was the hardest part.

How do you relieve stress after a busy week?

Spending time with my family. Sleep. Just being home, usually.

What are your hobbies or interests?

I just am pretty involved with what my kids are doing. We have horses, we have a lot of animals out where I live, so we spend a lot of time doing that kind of stuff.

What's your favorite thing about being a nurse?

Getting to make somebody’s day better. That’s my goal. I may not be able to take all of their pain away, but I hope I can make it better, or I hope that I can at least make them smile so that they can see some part of the brighter part of the day.

