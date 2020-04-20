Amber Alert issued for two Tekamah boys

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for two children reported abducted in Tekamah.

Marco De La Garza, 7, and Isaac De La Garza, 4, are believed are believed to be with Tanner Leichleiter, a 30-year-old man, who is described as 5-foot-7, about 165 pounds with green eyes and brown hair, the Nebraska State Patrol said. They may be traveling in a white 2009 Ford Expedition with license plate 31-F325.

No further details were immediately available, but the Nebraska State Patrol said "this was not a random abduction."

Tekamah is located in Burt County about 45 miles north of Omaha and 55 miles south of Sioux City, Iowa.

If you have any information, call 911 or contact the Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500.

