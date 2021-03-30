American Legion Family prepares for Easter egg hunt celebration

Easter bunnies are arriving early at the American Legion Post 27 in Beatrice, as the Legion Family prepares for its annual egg hunt.

On Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m., children aged zero to nine years old can search for 4,000 eggs filled with candy and coins hidden behind the Veterans Club, located at 701 Dorsey St.

The event is sponsored by the American Legion Family, which includes the Legion club, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Sons of the American Legion, and the American Legion Riders. The First State Bank of Beatrice has also donated 500 eggs for the event.

The egg hunt has had several locations over the years, and was turned into a drive-thru event last year during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marian Melcher, a member of the Legion Auxiliary, said the tradition has been going on for over 60 years, and that when it first started the Legion used to boil and hide real eggs.

“It’s something they look forward to every year,” Melcher said. “One of our projects in the American Legion Family is children and youth. We focus on veterans, but we also focus on children and youth. Because it’s been so long, we would never quit it. It’ll keep going.”

