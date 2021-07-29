Animal shows begin at the Gage County Fair

The nearly 100 degrees temperature didn’t stop a crowd from gathering at the poultry barn at the Gage County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon for the annual broiler show.
Brett Wells, poultry barn superintendent, said the participants are taking extra steps to keep their animals safe at the fair during this week’s heatwave.
“The heat is definitely something that we’re concerned about,” he said. “We have a lot of frozen water bottles to put in with the rabbits and the broilers. We’ve brought in more fans this year. We’re just going to have to deal with it this year and do the best that we can.”
Reegan Kracke, 13, took home the award for grand champion single broiler during the show Wednesday. He said it felt good to show this year, despite the temperatures.
“The heat this year hasn’t been bad until today,” he said. “Today has been not the best. It’s been kind of difficult to make sure they stay nice and cool. I wouldn’t be so worried if it was an egg layer, but these guys really overheat.
“We’ve only had one die this year, which is really good. This is probably the best growing season we’ve had in the five years I’ve been showing, and this year is probably the most fun, just to come back from a COVID year of not being able to do anything. This is nice.”
Reegan, who attends Wilber-Clatonia Public Schools, has been showing at the Gage County Fair for around five years and will participate in Saturday’s hog show.
Wells added that the number of entires has declined for some categories, while others have seen an increase.
“We have more rabbits this year than I’ve seen in the last 12 years, so the number of rabbits is up,” he said. “The number for poultry is down, but that just depends on what the kids want to show and we’ll hope to build that back up.”