Animal shows begin at the Gage County Fair

The nearly 100 degrees temperature didn’t stop a crowd from gathering at the poultry barn at the Gage County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon for the annual broiler show.

Brett Wells, poultry barn superintendent, said the participants are taking extra steps to keep their animals safe at the fair during this week’s heatwave.

“The heat is definitely something that we’re concerned about,” he said. “We have a lot of frozen water bottles to put in with the rabbits and the broilers. We’ve brought in more fans this year. We’re just going to have to deal with it this year and do the best that we can.”

Reegan Kracke, 13, took home the award for grand champion single broiler during the show Wednesday. He said it felt good to show this year, despite the temperatures.

“The heat this year hasn’t been bad until today,” he said. “Today has been not the best. It’s been kind of difficult to make sure they stay nice and cool. I wouldn’t be so worried if it was an egg layer, but these guys really overheat.