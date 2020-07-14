Annual 4-H fashion show held Monday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An annual tradition before the fair, the Gage County 4-H Fashion Show was held at the 4-H building on Monday evening.

Models walked down a red carpet runway with clothing they had sewn, decorated or purchased.

“Sewing takes a lot of practice and patience,” said Jane Esau, Gage County 4-H Assistant. “Modeling takes courage, practice and pride and being a good consumer combines learning what to look for in a garment, comparison shopping the fun of picking the perfect outfit.”

Models showed off their garments as narrators read descriptions and described the process the student had written about choosing the fabric. The student also wrote about challenges they may have had in sewing and where they planned to wear their project.

Most of the clothing was sewn for dress-up days at school, but some were planned for special vacations outside of the country.

Children who were not 4-H age were invited to the stage and strolled down the red carpet in their outfits during the evening. The youngsters were awarded with glittered wands.