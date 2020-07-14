Annual 4-H fashion show held Monday evening

An annual tradition before the fair, the Gage County 4-H Fashion Show was held at the 4-H building on Monday evening.
Models walked down a red carpet runway with clothing they had sewn, decorated or purchased.
“Sewing takes a lot of practice and patience,” said Jane Esau, Gage County 4-H Assistant. “Modeling takes courage, practice and pride and being a good consumer combines learning what to look for in a garment, comparison shopping the fun of picking the perfect outfit.”
Models showed off their garments as narrators read descriptions and described the process the student had written about choosing the fabric. The student also wrote about challenges they may have had in sewing and where they planned to wear their project.
Most of the clothing was sewn for dress-up days at school, but some were planned for special vacations outside of the country.
Children who were not 4-H age were invited to the stage and strolled down the red carpet in their outfits during the evening. The youngsters were awarded with glittered wands.
“Our Fashion Show featured talented, outstanding youth learning life skills,” Esau said. “Many moms, grandparents and family members help them learn these skills. It’s awesome to see sewing passed on through the generations.”
Models said they had fun, but said it was a little nerve wracking walking down the runway in front of everyone.
The Judges Choice Awards from activities on Monday morning were given to Elise Koehlmoos, Isabelle Barkoudah, Erin Oldemeyer, and Ashtyn Humphreys.
Emily Rempel was chosen as the “Shopping in Style” model to represent Gage County at the Nebraska State Fair. Payton Smidt is the alternate.
Gage County will also send three representatives to the Nebraska State Fair Fashion Show. Erin Oldemeyer, Isabelle Barkoudah, and Ashtyn Humpheys were chosen with Audrey Dieckman as the alternate.
The Reserve Champion model was Isabelle Barkoudah and the Grand Champion model was Erin Oldemeyer.
