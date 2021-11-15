Annual Courthouse Lighting Ceremony planned for Sunday

Lights covering the Gage County Courthouse will once again be lit during a ceremony to kick off the holiday season.

The annual Courthouse lighting ceremony will be Sunday, Nov. 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Courthouse building and grounds manager Dave Jones said the ceremony will be similar to years past, with a few additions including a large wreath installed on the north side of the building.

“We always felt the north side has been the darkest of all four sides, so we had said we needed a wreath,” he said. “It will stay up all year long and light up with the rest of the lights. We pretty much use the same format every time, with parking along the east side of the courthouse and then the big lot to the east.”

The event will begin with Christmas carols performed by the Homestead Harmonizers male vocal group.

County Board Chairman Erich Tiemann will be the guest speaker at the event, and Pastor Marilyn Hasemann will lead the crowd in prayer.

At 6 p.m. Santa Claus, himself will lead the group in a countdown with assistant Patty Kaufman before the lights are turned on.

Stephanie Perkins, co-chair of the Holiday Lights Committee, said a soup supper will again be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 524 N. Fifth St., from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The supper will maintain the drive-thru format it adopted last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just felt we should do another year of the drive-thru,” she said. “We were really wanting to get back with everyone in person, but just think this might be the best way to go again another year so we’re going to do it just like we did last year.”

Jones added most of the lights are in working order, and but a few would need to be replaced at some point.

Perkins said many people in the community look forward to the event, and it’s always well attended.

“This is the 34th year and we’re really excited about it again,” she said. “The community comes together and everybody is excited about the lighting itself, then we add the music and Santa arriving. The community supports this so well, and it’s inspiring when you drive by after the lights are on to see the beautiful courthouse and everything around it. It’s just a beautiful time.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0