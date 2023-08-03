The annual Wilber Czech Festival will be in full swing this weekend.

The event will be held Aug. 4-6, the theme for the town’s event is “Celebrating 150 years of Czech Heritage.”

Pre-celebration activities were held earlier this week, with Friday marking the first official day of the event.

Czech activities planned for Friday include Czech Bingo at 1 p.m. at the cultural center.

A Czech singalong will be held following that from 3-4 p.m.

An accordion jamboree will be held that afternoon from 5-6:30 p.m. at the outdoor theater, and the Wilber alumni dancers will take center stage at the bandstand at 6:15 p.m.

The children’s parade will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, and the Wilber Czech Dancers will perform at 8 p.m. at the outdoor theater.

Some of Saturday’s highlights include a Duck and Dumpling Run at 7:30 a.m. at the downtown bandstand.

A show and shine event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with Czech heritage demonstrations starting at 10 a.m. at the Cultural Center.

Accordion performers, dancers, and musicians will all perform throughout the day.

The Czech Queens will be introduced at 12:15 p.m. at the bandstand, and the annual parade will be held at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m. the 17th annual Bohemian Tractor Pull will be held at Third and School streets.

Sunday’s highlights include a motorcycle show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., additional dance and music demonstrations and another parade at 2 p.m.

That evening will feature a kolace eating content and dance content.

For a complete list of events, visit nebraskaczechsofwilber.com.