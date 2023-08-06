A packed grandstand gathered at the Gage County Fairgrounds Saturday evening for the annual Eve of Destruction.

The event with the highest attendance at the Gage County Fair, this year’s event was postponed one week due to thunderstorms the morning of Saturday, July 29.

Festivities started with Power Wheels derby for kids, and also included trailer races, a rollover contest and other races.

Four drivers participated in the rollover contest, and a pie eating contest was held between the events for the crowd to enjoy.