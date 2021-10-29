Annual Halloween event returns to downtown Beatrice

Hundreds of smiling ghosts, goblins and ghouls invaded downtown Beatrice Thursday evening to collect candy and pumpkins during an annual Halloween Celebration.

The annual Night of the Great Pumpkin was held on Court Street where area businesses gave out candy and other goodies to children who made their way through downtown.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in full swing for 2021 with large crowds fighting strong winds to collect their goodies.

Sponsored by Main Street Beatrice, the event also featured pumpkins set out on Court Street that could be collected for free, in addition to a variety of games available to play.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Beatrice Police Department and Beatrice Fire and Rescue also got in on the act of giving candy and had vehicle parked downtown for children to admire.

