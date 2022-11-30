Annual Holiday Lighted Parade is happening Saturday

A full day of holiday activities is being planned for Saturday in Beatrice, culminating in the annual Lighted Holiday Parade.

Megan Bartz, Tourism Coordinator with Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, said Santa Claus will be in approximately five different locations throughout the day.

“It’s a full day,” she said. “I love the holidays.”

A Santa’s workshop craft will be available for children to complete at the Beatrice Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Storybook Christmas Display will also be available at the library.

Main Street Beatrice is sponsoring trolley rides beginning at the Beatrice Fire Station from 1-3 p.m.

The Grinch will be showing at the Beatrice Movies Theatre at 2:15 p.m. and at 3:45 p.m.

The Beatrice Humane Society is hosting an adoption event, Home for the Holidays, from 3-5 p.m. at their location.

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. there is a meet and greet with Santa’s Reindeer in front of the Carnegie Building. They will be there until 6:30 p.m.

“That’s really exciting for the kids to see the reindeer and they can take photos too,” Bartz said.

In addition, the live nativity will be in front of the First Presbyterian Church. Amber Ferguson, a member of the Holiday Lighted Parade committee, said this is the 2nd year for the nativity.

“I worked with St. Joseph Catholic Church and School for the last couple of years to make this work. The older kids do a great job with their roles and of course we have live animals too,” she said. “I have loved working on the lighted parade committee during the past eight years, but I wanted to the live nativity to celebrate the “reason for the season."

The Beatrice Community Band will be in Charles Park with several other groups caroling throughout the parade route.

The eighth Annual Lighted Holiday Parade will begin at Fifth and Scott streets at 5:30 p.m. and end at Fifth at Court streets.

“With 33 entries, this year will be the biggest parade since the event started,” Ferguson said.

Bartz said there will be five hot chocolate stands along the parade route.

- BPS Administration at Sunrise Bakery – 419 Court St.

- Beatrice Bakery Retail Store – 201 S. Fifth St.

- Beatrice Eagles Auxiliary #531 – 218 N. Fifth St.

- First Presbyterian Church – 321 N. Fifth St.

- Premeir Chevrolet Buick GMC Body Shop – Fifth and Market streets

“After the parade, Santa is arriving at the Carnegie Building for free polaroid photos. Children can find him by going through Candy Cane Lane,” Bartz said.

There will also be face painting with the Beatrice High School Cheerleaders in the Carnegie Building.

Bartz said maps will be handed out during the parade as the Holiday Lighted Cruise and Contest begins. Voting will be done on Facebook and end on December 19th. There are residential and commercial displays.

Angie Bruna, Director of Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, said in a previous interview that the Holiday Lighted Parade really started out of a “grass-roots” effort with some chamber members and has just grown.

“We’re excited to see the whole community come together and really feel that holiday spirit,” Bartz said.

A full schedule of events can be found on Facebook by searching “Holiday Lighted Parade 2022.”