Annual Holiday Lighted Parade returns to Beatrcie streets

A cavalcade of floats showered light and candy into the crowds of onlookers at Beatrice’s seventh annual Holiday Lighted Parade.

In its seven years of steady growth, the Holiday Lighted Parade has turned into a town-wide carnival, spanning the length of downtown throughout the day.

“When we started this, we were like, ‘Why couldn’t Beatrice be a Christmas town?’ and have a destination type thing,” Angie Bruna, the executive director for the Chamber of Commerce.

Bruna, her team at the Chamber and volunteers in the in the Holiday Lights Committee set out to do exactly that, she said.

“We have wonderful volunteers who help us,” she said. “This probably tripled in size since its year. We want to keep growing it for the community. “

More than 20 floats, comprised of businesses, organizations and individuals in the community, participated. Bruna and Falisatey Dunn, events coordinator for the Chamber, said this year saw record turnout—with thousands packing the side of 5th street.

“The streets were completely packed all the way through,” Dunn said. “I think it’s huge for us. It’s important that we focus on getting into the community … It keeps everyone close, connected and together. We need that so much now, more than ever.”

Bruna and Dunn said they were eager to return to the normal parade route. Last year, the Chamber held a parade in reverse, where drivers could pass by stationary floats.

The day’s events got an early start with a Breakfast with Santa at the Beatrice Community Preschool at 8 a.m. The day ended at the Carnegie Building after the parade, where scores of children and families waited in zig-zag lines inside for Polaroid pictures with Santa. They also received a goodie bag and could get their faces painted by Beatrice High School cheerleaders.

“The reaction they get when they see their face painted is amazing,” Emily Allen, a junior and co-captain of varsity cheer said. “It helps everyone to get in the Christmas spirit and the holiday mood.”

New to festivities this year was the addition of a live nativity scene at First Presbyterian Church and a performance from the community band across the street from the Carnegie Building.

Bruna said the Chamber and Holiday Lights Committee is always looking for new ideas and volunteers. She said she the event helps bring the community together and make memories for kids and parents alike.

“Rudolph was going side to side, visiting kids and giving hugs, and they just turned around and were beaming,” she said. “They were just so excited. And they got to see Santa coming up right behind him. It was a wonderful experience, and I don’t think anyone leaves disappointed.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0