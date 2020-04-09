Another Covid-19 case confirmed in Gage County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public Health Solutions confirmed Thursday night that another case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Gage County.

The latest brings the number of confirmed cases in Gage County to 24.

The newly confirmed case is an employee at the same assisted living facility that accounts for the majority of the county's confirmed cases.

According to statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services, Gage County now has 24 confirmed cases.

The majority of the county's cases are linked to Gold Crest Retirement Assisted-Living Center in Adams.

A press release sent late Tuesday evening from Public Health Solutions explained that 12 residents and two staff members at the facility were confirmed with the virus.

A day earlier it was announced that five patients at Gold Crest and two staff members were confirmed to have the virus.

A patient in her 90s at the same assisted-living center was Gage County’s first COVID-19 death last week.

At least five residents who have since tested positive were moved to a facility in Lincoln, and officials are investigating any contact they may have had with other people.

Public Health Solutions said at the time that it continues to work with the assisted living facility and state health officials to care for the residents. The release noted that enhanced infection control measures and precautions are in place at the facility to protect residents and staff.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0