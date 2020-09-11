Another COVID-related death reported in Gage County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Public Health Solutions reported a slight increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases within its district over the past week.

Also, for the second week in a row a COVID-related death was reported in Gage County. A long-term care resident in her 80s died from COVID-related issues. This marks the ninth COVID-related death within the Public Health Solutions district.

The health district, which covers Gage, Saline, Jefferson, Fillmore and Johnson counties, reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9. That’s up from 40 confirmed cases in the previous week.

In the last week Gage County had 21 new confirmed cases while Saline had 11, Jefferson had 4, Fillmore had 7 and Thayer County had one.

The announcement brings the total number of cases to 160 in Gage, 662 in Saline, 26 in Jefferson, 39 in Fillmore and 28 in Thayer counties. These are cumulative totals and include individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have now recovered or remained asymptomatic.

There have been a total of 915 cases in Public Health Solutions’ district.

Between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9, Public Health Solutions received 367 lab results. Of these results, 44 were positive, 320 were negative, and three were inconclusive for a one-week positivity rate of 11.99%. A cumulative total of 9,802 tests have been administered in the PHS district with an overall testing positivity rate of 10.71%.

