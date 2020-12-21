Anytime Fitness raises money for backpack program

A promotion by Anytime Fitness of Beatrice encouraged people to test their fitness while also raising money for the Beatrice Backpack Program.
The fitness center hosted a plank challenge last week where participants held a plank position for as long as they could.
Participating required a $10 donation to the program, which Anytime Fitness matched.
Anytime Fitness does a promotion to benefit the backpack program every year, but this was the first time it was in the form of a plank challenge.
Support Local Journalism
“We’ve been doing something every year for eight or nine years and wanted to continue to do something this year,” said Anytime Fitness owner Bryan Seibel.” It’s a different year in 2020 so it kind of forced us to rethink how we do our fundraiser. We decided to change it and do this plank challenge. It was pretty simple the way it was set up and simple to execute to give members an opportunity to participate.”
The backpack program sends home 100 backpacks with food home with elementary aged children from their schools each Friday of the school year.
In addition to matching the $10 donation, Anytime Fitness added a dollar for every second over one minute, for a maximum of three minutes.
Anytime Fitness ended up raising around $1,300 for the backpack program. Additionally, the man and woman with the longest time received a free month membership at the gym. The winners were Danny Delong with a time of 4:01 and Heather Sejkora with 5:02.
“It was a lot of fun,” Seibel said. “It’s pretty easy to get people involved. It was one of those things that was fun because you could challenge people. People in the club were asking how long they needed to plank to beat someone else. Given the COVID situation, it kind of came together quickly because we were not sure if we were even going to hold one. It ended up being great.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.