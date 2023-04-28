A short tree planting ceremony was held at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Beatrice in honor of Arbor Day on Friday morning.

Keep Beatrice Beautiful Jerry Bucy welcomed about 30 community members.

“Thank you for coming out in the chilly weather,” he said. “We want to thank Lower Big Blue Natural Resource District for sponsoring the trees that are planted here today.”

Mayor Bob Morgan said trees do a lot of important things.

“One of the things that I like is the shade from a tree reduces energy cost in my home,” he said. “Trees also clean the air, produces economic benefit, reduces run off to prevent erosion and attracts wildlife. There’s a lot of good benefits to planting trees.”

Morgan also thanked the veterans for attending and noted Veteran’s Park to be a beautiful part of the city.

The City of Beatrice has been designated a Tree City for 35 years.

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Tammy Partsch said she grew up in Nebraska City next door to Arbor Lodge.

“I didn’t know that was special until I got older,” she said. “Not everyone has that in their backyard.”

Nebraska City partners with the Lower Big Blue NRD with the goal of planting a tree in every county in Nebraska. They have planted 23 trees and have 67 remaining. A variety of different types of trees have been planted.

“In 1872 J. Sterling Morton proposed to the Nebraska Board of Agriculture that a special day be set aside for the planting of trees,” she said. “On that first Arbor Day more than one million trees were planted on that first Arbor Day.”

Partsch took a selfie photo of the group and had everyone in attendance sign a ceremonial shovel.