Architect approved for new elementary school

An architecture firm has been hired to design a new elementary school in Beatrice.

BCDM Architects will design the district's new school after an agreement with the firm was approved by the Southeast Nebraska Education Agency (SNEA) during a Monday meeting.

The BPS Board of Education previously recommended hiring the firm during its own meeting one week earlier.

“It was decided by the Beatrice Board of Education to select BCDM as the architect and enter into negotiations with them,” said BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander. “The contract that we have represents that.”

School Board president Jon Zimmerman added that many of the board members felt the company will design a school with the students’ best interests in mind.

“They look at the kids and decide how to build a school, as opposed to building a school and figuring out how to put the kids in,” he said. “It’s a different approach and being a smaller group a lot of board members felt they would be more hands on and just easier to work with as a smaller group.”

As the process continues, School Board member Lisa Pieper shared a desire to make sure local contractors also have an opportunity to contribute.

“I want to be sure that if we have local contractors who are capable of a project this size that they are contacted personally, as well,” she said. “I think it’s important for us to reach out to anyone in the community to make sure they have the opportunity.”

BCDM and DLR Group both presented at the last School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, sharing details of what a new school could look like in the district.

SNEA is a joint venture between the BPS Board of Education and Educational Services Unit 5 that was established as a way to build a new school without needing a public-approved bond issue.

The Interlocal Agreement Act allows public entities to partner and pursue financing for a larger scale project. Information provided by the school district stated the arrangement specifically allows school districts to partner with other public entities to address building issues without raising property taxes if the school district has the capacity to do so within the confines of its budget.

The five-member board consists of Alexander, School Board members Zimmerman and Pieper, ESU5 Administrator Brenda McNiff and ESU5 business manager Jan Reimer.

The newly-formed Southeast Nebraska Education Agency will be able to secure financing to address a larger building project by pursuing Certificates of Deposit.

The entity will issue bonds and lease the building to the school district, likely for 5-7 years, with an expectation the agreement will be renewed several times.

The bonds will be payable from the revenues received from the new board and the bond holders will be paid from those lease revenues.

It has been stressed neither ESU5, the School Board or the new agency will be able to raise taxes, and BPS will not be able to exceed its $1.05 tax levy.

Headquartered in Beatrice, ESU5 is one of 17 ESUs in the state created by the Nebraska Legislature in 1965. It serves Gage, Jefferson and Thayer counties.

Over the last three years Beatrice Public Schools has been researching building options that would address the learning conditions, life safety code violations and inefficiencies with the current prekindergarten through eighth grade schools.

Five community meetings have been held in recent months, along with three smaller presentations to inform the community about these building issues, discuss options, answer questions, and address concerns.

Alexander has previously said all four current preschool through fifth grade buildings have fire code violations, health code violations, ADA compliance issues, and security and surveillance issues.

