Area 4-H, FFA students get ready for Gage County Fair exhibitions

Every year, the Gage County Fair offers opportunities for young people to present their work and gain leadership skills.

To Jacie Milius, a 4-H youth development extension educator, the fair is a time for students to test their mettle.

“4-H is known for the competitive nature of the program,” Milius said. “These kinds of events come with a lot of judging and feedback. Students learn how to make their projects better. It’s very much learn by doing. 4-H is known for hands-on, experiential learning, and they learn every day how they can be better than they were the day before.”

Milius said the fairs youth programs and events give a positive, welcoming environment to hone skills for students competing in various activities, including livestock shows.

Events will kick off on Monday, July 25 with the 4-H/FFA static exhibit check-in at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, static exhibit judging will begin for 4-H, FFA and Clover Kids. The Beatrice Chamber of Commerce, which runs Youth Leadership Beatrice in partnership with 4-H, will hold its Ag Appreciation BBQ in the Main Barn at 5 p.m.

Youth Leadership Beatrice is a year-long program that seeks to equips Beatrice high school students with skills in leadership. It also offers opportunities for students to volunteer during the fair, something Chamber Executive Director Angie Bruna said will connect them more deeply with the community.

“There are a lot of different benefits we will see from this program,” Bruna said. “Not only are our students growing as leaders today and as future leaders for tomorrow, but we’re also looking at a longer term for our community. If we can get our youth and students engaged and excited about what we have in our community, hopefully, if they go off to college, they’ll return home eventually. They’re a great resource for our community. They have a lot of great ideas and enthusiasm, and our community can grow from that.”

Wednesday, July 27, will see livestock weigh-ins and check-ins, alongside 4-H team quiz bowl at 2 p.m.

On Thursday, July 28, the 4-H/FFA dairy show will begin at 9 a.m. at the same time as the horse show. The dairy goat show will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the meat goat show at 2 p.m. Thursday will also see the llama and alpaca show at 5 p.m. and the sheep show at 6 p.m.

The horse show will continue on Friday, July 28, at 9 a.m. at the Horse Arena, accompanied by cattle shows in the Main Barn. The 4-H/FFA poultry show will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Shows will conclude on Saturday, July 30, with an 8:30 a.m. swine show, a continued horse show and a rabbit show at 9 a.m.

Milius said the week is a lot of work for volunteers and participants, but she said it always comes with a large helping of smiles.

“I look forward to seeing the youth get out there and compete this year,” she said. “We have a strong tradition of 4-H here. Some are even third or fourth generation 4-H’rs.”

More information and a full list of events can be found at gagecountyfair.com