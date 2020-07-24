Area 4-H, FFA students participate in Gage County Fair horse show

Day two of the Gage County Fair’s horse show on Friday saw fairer weather than the day before, which was a pleasing part of an otherwise challenging day for 4-H and FFA students working horses swiftly over logs and around barrels and poles.
“It all comes down to basic horsemanship,” Kelsey Ebke, the show’s judge, said. “Every class, they have to know how to ride the horse to complete the elements of the class. I look at their horsemanship skills, and then they have to have a horse that’s kind of willing and that they put the work into. It doesn’t come easy.”
Ebke said she likes seeing how much improvement the kids make during the show and over previous years.
Two of the participants said their favorite classes took place during Friday’s show.
Ty Moss, 14, from Burr said he enjoys breakaway roping, where participants rope a calf while riding horseback.
“Its fun, it’s not stressful,” Moss said.
Gerin Zimmerman, 19, from Beatrice said she likes doing horsemanship as well as pole bending.
“It’s so much fun because you’re going so fast, weaving in between the poles. It feels like you’re going to knock them all over, and somehow you manage not to,” Zimmerman explained.
Both participants received numerous awards throughout the day. Zimmerman was named champion in senior working ranch horse and reserve champion in senior reining. Moss was named champion in junior breakaway roping and junior working ranch horse, and reserve champion intermediate barrel racing.
While receiving one of his purple ribbons, Moss decided to trade it and shake hands with a red ribbon recipient to cheer him up.
Moss said he’s participated in the horse shows for eight years, and that he intends to continue until he ages out.
“All the people surrounding [the fair], they make you feel like you’re family,” Moss said.
Zimmerman said some of her favorite experiences at the fair were the water fights with all the club members on Sundays.
“We would all gang up on the parents. One year we had a barrel that we would dump on people. Another year we filled a truck with a tarp and put a bunch of water in it and just threw a parent in there…That was just so much fun, and we did it every year,” Zimmerman said.
This was Zimmerman’s last year to participate in the horse show, but she said she does not feel cheated that fair events were canceled or otherwise changed due to COVID-19. She explained that she previously intended to stop participating after last year’s show, so she was able to celebrate then.
Fair events are scheduled to continue this weekend, with a hog show in the main barn on Saturday, and poultry, broiler and rabbit shows as well as the 4-H grand finale on Sunday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.