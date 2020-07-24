Area 4-H, FFA students participate in Gage County Fair horse show

Both participants received numerous awards throughout the day. Zimmerman was named champion in senior working ranch horse and reserve champion in senior reining. Moss was named champion in junior breakaway roping and junior working ranch horse, and reserve champion intermediate barrel racing.

While receiving one of his purple ribbons, Moss decided to trade it and shake hands with a red ribbon recipient to cheer him up.

Moss said he’s participated in the horse shows for eight years, and that he intends to continue until he ages out.

“All the people surrounding [the fair], they make you feel like you’re family,” Moss said.

Zimmerman said some of her favorite experiences at the fair were the water fights with all the club members on Sundays.

“We would all gang up on the parents. One year we had a barrel that we would dump on people. Another year we filled a truck with a tarp and put a bunch of water in it and just threw a parent in there…That was just so much fun, and we did it every year,” Zimmerman said.