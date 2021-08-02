Area 4-H, FFA students participate in horse show at Gage County Fair

For two days last week, the late-July heat and humidity didn’t deter a group of 4-H and FFA students from participating in the challenging events of the Gage County Fair’s horse show.

The kids worked hard to rope, ride, pole bend and barrel race with their friends and competitors, with many improving their scores from last year or once again being named champion for the same event.

In the junior division, Reese Kelly, 10, of Beatrice, said she participates in horse shows at other fairs, but that Gage County is her favorite because it’s a bigger arena and she gets to compete with her cousins. She said she’s done the horse show all three years that she’s been in 4-H, and that her favorite events are western riding and barrel racing.

“Because I can just let him go. All I have to do is turn him, and I don’t have to slow down,” Kelly said, referring to her horse, Jake.

Kelly said the fair is different this year because she’s working with a new horse. She said that’s made the horse show easier and more difficult in different ways, because she couldn’t lope her last horse, but Jake is a lot faster. To prepare, Kelly said she practiced for two hours with Jake each day.

Another participant in the intermediate division also worked with a new horse this year.