Area 4-H, FFA students prepare for the Gage County Fair

Milius said there are also clothing-related projects. She used sewing as an example for the kids learning patience and grit, some of the life skills that the kids can ultimately learn from doing these exhibits.

The static exhibits were judged Tuesday afternoon and all day on Wednesday. As with the animal exhibits, kids will be awarded a ribbon based on their performance, with purple being outstanding, followed by blue, then red, then white.

The fair events culminated on Tuesday with the annual Ag Appreciation Barbecue in the main barn.

On Wednesday, there will be a broiler show in the poultry and rabbit barn at 4:30 p.m., a companion animal show and cat show at the Extension Office at 6p.m., a livestock judging contest at the main barn at 6:30p.m., and the Tuff Nuff Rodeo at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, the dairy show starts at the main barn at 8:30 a.m., the horse show will be at the horse arena at 10 a.m., the dairy goat show, bucket calf show, stocker-feeder show, llama and alpaca show, and sheep shows will take place in succession at the main barn between 11:30 a.m.-5:30p.m. There will also be a beer garden with entertainment by the band Escape starting at 8p.m.