Area businesses, residents prepare displays for annual Holiday Lighted Cruise

Main Street Director Michael Sothan said they still want to highlight store fronts this holiday season, but that voting may be online this year due to COVID-19, and that further details will be announced on the Main Street Beatrice Facebook page and mainstreetbeatrice.org/

“We’re just trying to be responsive, but also still provide activities that maybe a family can just walk on the sidewalk, or take a trip and in their vehicle and go see the lights downtown and the storefronts, go see other Christmas lights around the community, and do so in a way that they can do safely within the confines of their own family group,” Sothan said.

“We’ve all been talking about community health and definitely personal health, which is paramount right now, but there are ways that local residents can still do some of their holiday shopping with local businesses, with local restaurants and the like, and do so in a safer manner,” he added. “We certainly hope that some of the events that we put on, and some of the promotions that are going to be going on kind of share that dual message.”

