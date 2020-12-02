Area businesses, residents prepare displays for annual Holiday Lighted Cruise

Holiday displays big and small, but all bright and festive are going to be seen in Beatrice, especially this weekend.
During the Holiday Lighted Reverse Parade on Saturday, attendees who drive by the Carnegie Building from 5:30-7:30 p.m. will be given maps for the Holiday Lighted Cruise. Then at their leisure, they can drive around to look at the different displays and vote for their favorite on the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Individuals wanting their business or home added to the map can email KJensen@BeatriceChamber.com or beatricechamber.com/holiday-lighted-parade-cruise to register.
Chamber of Commerce Director Angie Bruna said display winners will receive Chamber checks. Chamber Checks are redeemable at Chamber Member businesses only, and bring business to those businesses that support the Beatrice area.
“There’s no cost to do it, and we don’t publish names,” Bruna said. “It’s just the address that goes on the map. We get a lot of phone calls each year at the Chamber office about where the best lights to go look at in town [are]. This way, it’s nice to have something where they can go to our website and download the map, and then you can go drive and look at it.”
Main Street Beatrice also holds an annual contest for downtown displays.
Main Street Director Michael Sothan said they still want to highlight store fronts this holiday season, but that voting may be online this year due to COVID-19, and that further details will be announced on the Main Street Beatrice Facebook page and mainstreetbeatrice.org/
“We’re just trying to be responsive, but also still provide activities that maybe a family can just walk on the sidewalk, or take a trip and in their vehicle and go see the lights downtown and the storefronts, go see other Christmas lights around the community, and do so in a way that they can do safely within the confines of their own family group,” Sothan said.
“We’ve all been talking about community health and definitely personal health, which is paramount right now, but there are ways that local residents can still do some of their holiday shopping with local businesses, with local restaurants and the like, and do so in a safer manner,” he added. “We certainly hope that some of the events that we put on, and some of the promotions that are going to be going on kind of share that dual message.”
