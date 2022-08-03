Area foundation awards nearly $400,000 in grants

The Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation announced it has awarded nearly $400,000 to area organizations in the last year.

In the fiscal year 2021-2022, the foundation awarded $375,349 in grants.

Firefighting was a key focus, with $180,000 in grants going to three different entities. The largest single grant recipient was the Wymore Rural Fire Protection District, which received $100,000 to help pay the cost of a new fire truck purchased under an agreement with the City of Wymore. The Blue Springs Rural Fire District received $60,000 to be used toward the cost of a new pumper truck. The Barneston Rural Fire District received $20,000 to help with the purchase of new bunker and grass gear for the fire fighters.

The Gage County Historical Society and Museum received $61,579 to be used to help with the cost of a community archive space.

A $35,000 grant went to the Public Media Foundation to be used for production costs of the Nebraska Stories television series.

Dean Marples, the Foundation's President, cited the wide array of projects that received grants this year.

"From youth sports, to fire protection and from historical preservation to youth education, this year's grant recipients represent the full spectrum of groups that care about and provide services to the citizens of Wymore, Blue Springs and Gage County" he stated in the press release.

Marples also stated the variety of the groups awarded grants was in keeping with the mission of the Foundation.

Southern Public Schools received $16,713 for equipment to be used in the Digital Media class and the elementary library, Tri County Schools received a grant of $25,000 to help start an entrepreneurial store program and Southern Youth Sports received a $20,000 grant to help renovate the baseball field.

"The foundation has again given grants which benefit a significant number of youth in Gage County and that is an important part of what the Thomas sisters hoped to accomplish,” said foundation vice president Larry Anderson.

Other grants awarded during 2021-2022 fiscal year included the following:

$5,000 to the City of Beatrice for the development of pickleball courts in Chautauqua Park

$1,000 to Beatrice Educational Foundation to support the Beatrice Backpack Programs Empty Bowls Soup Luncheon.

$4,000 to Southeast Nebraska CASA to help establish the CASA of Gage County

$19,420 to the Filley Cemetery Association to help with the cost of a new directory building and new entrance sign.

Tax-exempt organizations interested in applying for a grant from the Margaret and Martha Thomas Foundation may obtain a grant application from the offices of Willet & Carothers in Beatrice and Wymore. Grant applications cannot be completed online.