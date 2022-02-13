Area funeral homes strive to help with making arrangements

Every person’s story will someday come to an end, and when it does area funeral homes are there to help families through the process.

Beatrice funeral homes offer a variety of options catered to the needs of individual families, and aim to make the process as smooth as possible.

“Generally, people for the most part have never done this before, so if you think about one of their parents passed away years ago they still had one living parent that took care of everything related to the funeral,” said Zachary Coffin, owner funeral director and embalmer at Harman-Wright Mortuary. “So when the second parent passes, they’ve never been through it and a lot of the family members helping have no idea. It’s not like you go through this all the time. Unfortunately, some go through it more than once with family, but as far as what we’re here to do it’s to guide and make this process as bearable as we can for that family.”

In addition to the regular services, some funeral homes have adapted in the era of COVID-19 to do video services and visitations.

Rich Hovendick, owner, funeral director and embalmer of Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel said the service is now available to every family it serves.

“We follow the CDC guidelines for an inside event, so it’s whatever they dictate,” he said. “I think we’ve seen a lot fewer people coming to visitations and funerals because of COVID, but we still have them. We’re live streaming a lot more of them. I think people don’t want to travel because of COVID. We have quite a few people watch the live streams now.

“That’s one of the positive things about COVID, because there’s people and families that couldn’t come anyway and can now watch the funeral. We’ve got the equipment and we offer it to every family. We do that because of COVID, we bought the equipment and all that stuff.”

Hovendick said four generations of his family have been involved with the business for 75 years, dating back to his grandparents starting it in 1944. Griffiths-Hovendick operates out of Beatrice, Adams, DeWitt and Wymore. He currently owns the business with his father.

“My main thing in college was that I knew I wanted to do something to help people or work with people,” he said. “This profession helps at a person’s most vulnerable time and really helps those families. I looked into coming back to the business and found that I liked it and have been here ever since.”

Hovendick added the job can be difficult at times, but he and his staff do what they can to try and be there for people.

“It gets harder as the people passing away are younger,” he said. “Those are really raw emotions. We just try to do the job with all the empathy and consideration you can do. In the end you’re working to make it go as easy as possible in that delicate situation.”

Funeral costs can vary widely, but Hovendick said a typical funeral with a casket is usually in the range of $9,000-$15,000. Cremation services generally range from about $6,000-$7,000.

Coffin got into the business in 2004 and has owned Harman-Wright Mortuary since 2016.

Coffin said that Harman-Wright Mortuary is the oldest funeral home in Beatrice, and is also a full-service business.

“A couple of the things that make us what we are is that we’re the only full-service funeral home, so we have a crematory,” he said. “Nobody else has a crematory and we offer monument sales, along with funerals, pre-arrangements and all that, so from beginning to end we’re a one-stop shop type of a thing.”

Coffin added he takes pride in being able to help people through a difficult time, and said they also offer free services to families dealing with the death of an infant.

“The main thing is helping people at literally the worst time of their life,” he said. “The reward for us is being able to help somebody get through that time. The main reason and reward is being able to help people.”

