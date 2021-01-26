Area hospitals planning public vaccine rollout

Area hospitals are making preparations as COVID-19 vaccines become available to the public.

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center announced Tuesday that anyone over 90 years old who wants a COVID vaccination can call the BCH COVID Hotline number at 1-800-859-0240 to schedule an appointment.

This week the hotline will be open for calls on Wednesday only, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending when this week’s schedule is full. There will be no out-of-pocket expense for anyone getting the COVID-19 vaccination; however, insurance information, including Medicare, will be requested.

A press release from BCh stated that vaccinations will be given on Thursday and Friday, only to those with appointments.

Many patients wanting to get the vaccine have asked to have their names added to a list at their primary care clinic. This list is used to gauge interest in the vaccine and is not a list for scheduling vaccinations, said Tasha Hesman, BCH Chief Nursing Officer and BCH COVID Task Force Chairwoman.