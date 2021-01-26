Area hospitals planning public vaccine rollout

Area hospitals are making preparations as COVID-19 vaccines become available to the public.
Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center announced Tuesday that anyone over 90 years old who wants a COVID vaccination can call the BCH COVID Hotline number at 1-800-859-0240 to schedule an appointment.
This week the hotline will be open for calls on Wednesday only, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending when this week’s schedule is full. There will be no out-of-pocket expense for anyone getting the COVID-19 vaccination; however, insurance information, including Medicare, will be requested.
A press release from BCh stated that vaccinations will be given on Thursday and Friday, only to those with appointments.
Many patients wanting to get the vaccine have asked to have their names added to a list at their primary care clinic. This list is used to gauge interest in the vaccine and is not a list for scheduling vaccinations, said Tasha Hesman, BCH Chief Nursing Officer and BCH COVID Task Force Chairwoman.
Because of challenges with the COVID vaccine – such as the window of time an opened vial of vaccine remains good and the number of doses per vial – it was determined that a single site that could accommodate large groups of people to be vaccinated in a short period of time would be the best way to prevent wasting any vaccine. A press release stated the age requirements for the vaccine are determined by the State of Nebraska and the district health department.
Jefferson Community Health & Life's Fairbury clinic expects to begin scheduling vaccinations in the near future for patients.
Clinic workers will begin calling patients soon to schedule vaccinations, beginning with the oldest patients. JCH&L is following the guidelines from Public Health Solutions and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“We will receive a limited number of vaccinations each week, and will need to make sure we have the right number of patients scheduled each week to utilize all vaccine available to us,” said Amber Brunow, infection preventionist.
The hospital will receive the Moderna vaccine which requires two doses taken 28 days apart.
Clinic workers will mail flyers with information about the clinics and the vaccine to all patients who are 75 and older, a press release stated. Patients will be called in order of age. Each patient will be asked questions about their health status and will be given vaccine clinic information. Health officials ask that patients not call the clinic asking to set up appointments.
Online registration is not required for those who are 75 and older, and clinic officials are working on additional plans for those who are 65 and older or those who have underlying health conditions.
Public Health Solutions will offer community clinics at a later date.