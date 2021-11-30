Area near North Sixth Street closed after attempted suicide

The area near Sixth and Elk streets in Beatrice was blocked off by police Tuesday morning after an attempted suicide in the area.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said the man was a white male in his 30s who had self-inflicted stab wounds.

“We had an attempted suicide by stabbing,” Lang said. “A male individual started there at Seventh and Elk streets and we ultimately got him stopped at about Sixth and Elk streets. He was loaded in an ambulance and being life-flighted to Lincoln in critical condition.”

Lang said the man had multiple stab wounds all over his body and had lost a lot of blood.

The incident occurred after 10 a.m.

