 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Area near North Sixth Street closed after attempted suicide

  • 0
Police

Beatrice police investigate an area near Sixth and Elk streets Tuesday morning where an attempted suicide was reported.

 Scott Koperski Daily Sun staff

The area near Sixth and Elk streets in Beatrice was blocked off by police Tuesday morning after an attempted suicide in the area.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said the man was a white male in his 30s who had self-inflicted stab wounds.

“We had an attempted suicide by stabbing,” Lang said. “A male individual started there at Seventh and Elk streets and we ultimately got him stopped at about Sixth and Elk streets. He was loaded in an ambulance and being life-flighted to Lincoln in critical condition.”

Lang said the man had multiple stab wounds all over his body and had lost a lot of blood.

The incident occurred after 10 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisian women with disabilities strut the catwalk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News