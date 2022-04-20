Area probation officials share annual statistics

Officials with probation and drug court services in Gage County discussed their programs and shared statistics with the Gage County Board of Supervisors this week.

Ashley Griess, chief probation officer, presented the annual report during Wednesday’s County Board meeting.

Griess oversees the first judicial district, which includes Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer Counties.

As probation chief, Griess oversees a staff of 44 employees in six office locations throughout the district.

“We know that both in the youth and adult world that individuals comes to us, and there might be some barriers," she said. "Whether those barriers are financial, transportation, we want to help those individuals be successful. We really work to help bridge those gaps of those barriers so they are able to access those services that they need.”

In 2021, 1,161 clients were served by the probation office. In Gage County, there were 58 juveniles and 293 adults for a total of 351 individuals receiving services.

The department utilized $560,297 in state dollars to service juveniles in the district, and $266,739 for adults.

The office serves under three district court judges and six county court judges.

For adults, 81% of participants did not have a criminal offense within three years of completing probation. For juveniles, the department reported an 82% success rate of not committing a crime within one year.

Chris Reece, Drug Court Coordinator, said problem solving courts nationwide are on the rise as an option to incarceration.

She estimated that Nebraska Drug Court programs save $2.6-$9.7 million in tax dollars each year, and graduation rates for drug court programs in Nebraska meet or exceed national drug court completion rates.

The programs focus on non-violent felony drug offenders who are high risk to reoffend or have high needs.

“The Wilber drug court, which was primarily supported by Gage and Saline counties, began in 2007,” Reece said. “It was one of the first drug courts in Nebraska. The drug court in Auburn is a relatively new drug court. It was started in 2019 and we just had our first graduating class. We graduated six people in January.”

The program lasts at least 18 months, and can reach a maximum of 36 months for some participants.

Drug court programs consist of weekly, bi-weekly or monthly court appearances to review progress.

The program also features drug and alcohol program involvement, employment services, home visits, random drug tests, and group services.

