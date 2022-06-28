Area stands selling fireworks, sales start Friday in Beatrice

The season of booms and blasts is nearly here as Sunland residents prepare to celebrate this Fourth of July season.

But while some area communities have started selling fireworks, Beatrice officials are reminding residents it’s not yet legal to light the fuse in Beatrice.

The city ordinance allows for fireworks to be purchased and used July 1-4, from the hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Beatrice Police Lt. Jay Murphy said the department typically does receive some complaints about fireworks being discharged before the allowed dates.

“We’ve had one or two this weekend already,” Murphy said “This year The Fourth is on a Monday, so it’s kind of odd because you're supposed to end them at 10 p.m. and it’s really just getting dark this time of year, so especially on the Fourth of July we’ll get complaints after 10 p.m.

“We’ll usually just say to shut things down because the the ordinance says 10 p.m., and if they continue we have to go back and ticket them.”

In addition to complaints related to fireworks going off outside the allowed dates and times, Murphy said another issue tends to be related to trash.

“Cleaning up the streets is a big deal,” he said. “We get a lot of complaints of fireworks out in the streets. If you’re going to make a mess, clean it up.”

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake added it’s important to take the proper safety precautions when dealing with fireworks.

Daake said in a normal year the department responds to around 30 calls related to fireworks during the season, and suggested keeping a bucket or hose nearby, and added you should not try to relight a firework, throw them at people or put them in bottles made of glass or metal.

He added children should be supervised, and everyone using fireworks should be respectful of those around them.

“Remember your neighbors,” Daake said. “Some people don’t like fireworks, so be respectful of that. Some pets don’t like the loud noises and some people with PTSD also don’t like this time of year.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0