Area students participate in business fair

Amy Weichel, the sponsor of the event, and the Christian Academy’s only teacher, a position she refers to as a guide, said the event was a great experience for the kids to learn about owning a business.

“One of our mottos here at Beatrice Christian Academy and in the Act On Academy network is to fail early, often and cheaply,” Weichel said. “They’re going to make mistakes, but why not make them when they’re five, six, seven, and learn from them so that they can continue to improve and get better. It gives them a really good opportunity to do it now. There seems like a burning desire in children to sell things and make money. You always see little lemonade stands or little bake shops. Kids want to do it, and through the business fair they are actually given the opportunity.”

Weichel said instead of having Chadwick rank the students’ businesses, she gave each student feedback on what they did well and where they could improve.

“We just kind of want to get more excitement about having a business, rather than competing against one another,” Weichel explained.

Chadwick said NGage works a lot with entrepreneurs and trying to create an environment where entrepreneurship can thrive in Beatrice and surrounding communities, and that it’s inspiring to see future generations getting involved now.