Area students participate in business fair

Young area entrepreneurs had the opportunity to market their products Saturday morning, in Beatrice Christian Academy’s first Beatrice Children’s Business Fair.
Roughly 11 children, ranging in ages from 5-14, sold handmade pictures, hair ties, dog and cat toys, plant pots, slime, and lots of baked good to members of the community.
A lot of the businesses were run by one kid, while others, like Keira Howe and Jasmine Howe, decided to combine their products.
“We’re selling baked goods and crafts,” Jasmine Howe said. “I did most of the baking, and she did most of the crafts. We kind of joined our businesses that we have at home to make this. At home, we were selling things. I like making books, and she made art, and then we combined it, and I decided to bake.”
Jasmine and Keira both said that this was a neat event to do, and that they’d potentially be interested in doing it again in the future.
In addition to their products, a lot of the kids made posters and had other decorations to advertise their business name or product.
“Breaking news: Here R Pictures are selling pictures for as low as $1 and as high as $5. That! Is! Cheap!” one sign advertisement read.
“The themes that I’m seeing, outside of the products themselves, are the confidence that the kids are showing in presenting their products, and the creativity that they’ve got in making the signs and displaying their goods,” Erin Chadwick, the event’s judge, and marketing coordinator with NGage, said. “It’s really fun to see. When you look at Gage County as a whole, so many of our businesses started from a garage, or from someone’s idea that’s turned into a huge business. So making sure that we have things in place and connections in place that we can link these people to opportunities is really exciting, and making sure that our kids know that there are opportunities for them here and that we can help them grow their ideas.”
Amy Weichel, the sponsor of the event, and the Christian Academy’s only teacher, a position she refers to as a guide, said the event was a great experience for the kids to learn about owning a business.
“One of our mottos here at Beatrice Christian Academy and in the Act On Academy network is to fail early, often and cheaply,” Weichel said. “They’re going to make mistakes, but why not make them when they’re five, six, seven, and learn from them so that they can continue to improve and get better. It gives them a really good opportunity to do it now. There seems like a burning desire in children to sell things and make money. You always see little lemonade stands or little bake shops. Kids want to do it, and through the business fair they are actually given the opportunity.”
Weichel said instead of having Chadwick rank the students’ businesses, she gave each student feedback on what they did well and where they could improve.
“We just kind of want to get more excitement about having a business, rather than competing against one another,” Weichel explained.
Chadwick said NGage works a lot with entrepreneurs and trying to create an environment where entrepreneurship can thrive in Beatrice and surrounding communities, and that it’s inspiring to see future generations getting involved now.
“Youth are our future, so making sure that we are creating an environment for them that is conducive to growth is really important,” Chadwick said. “I think what’s really cool is you’ve got students from outside of Gage County here. This is a far-reaching event, and I think it’s got huge potential to grow. I hope that next year when they do it, they have to find a different venue because they outgrow this one, and I hope to see more events for students like this in the future.”