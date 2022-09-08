Area sunflower field becomes destination for photographers

Rich and Mary Scheve wanted to do a crop rotation on 170 acres west of Beatrice after the wheat harvest earlier this summer, and decided to go with something unique.

“This was the first time in 30 years that we had planted wheat," Rich Scheve said. "Some people do soybeans, but we decided on sunflowers."

Their son, Jonathan Scheve, lives in Minnesota and works as a grain merchandiser for Superior Feeds. He has helped throughout the process.

“The field was starting to have some problems and we decided on sunflowers because their roots go deeper into the soil to pull nutrients out," Rich Scheve said. "It also loosens the soil up a little more than corn and soybeans."

Scheve said he planted around the July 1 and plans to harvest around Thanksgiving.

The field is located four miles west of Beatrice on Highway 4, just beyond the Homestead National Historical Park's Education Center.

He said he was surprised how fast the seeds came up.

“We had plants within three days,” said Scheve.

The sunflowers are being irrigated because the plants are currently in their reproduction cycle and blooming with the seed being developed. In a few weeks they will start to dry down before they are harvested.

The plants do not require as much water as corn and soybeans, and sunflowers grow to about five feet tall.

“Jonathan works with a farmer in Jefferson County that has the equipment to harvest the sunflowers," Scheve said. "It requires a converted row crop head. We don’t have enough sunflowers to make it cost effective to make all the changes on the combine, but we can hire him.

“Most farmers like to harvest when there is a little moisture remaining in the head so the shells don’t shatter. The crop is then dried and stored before it is sold. The nearest market is 500 miles away.”

Jonathan Scheve stated that the crop will be used for sunflower oil and birdseed. The average production of sunflowers is 2,000-3,000 pounds per acre.

“It’s been a learning experience,” said Rich Scheve. “I’m not sure that I’ll do it again. I took a picture and sent it to my sister with a note saying “Grandpa and Great-grandpa would roll over in their grave if they saw sunflowers growing. We used to have to go out and cut them out of the fields."

Scheve is a fourth generation farmer and has been a grain farmer since 1967. Some of the land was homesteaded 150 years ago. Rich and Mary have been married 52 years.

Joe Thimm, of Beatrice, said he also used sunflowers as a crop rotation.

“My sunflowers were planted about a week later and have not had the precipitation as Scheve’s, but it has been a learning experience,” said Thimm.

Rich Scheve added the field has become a destination for people to come and photograph.

“People from all over the county, Lincoln and other areas have come to photograph and see the sunflowers,” said Scheve.