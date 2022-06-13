Area towns declare disaster proclamation

Gage County and the City of Wymore filed the paper work to declare a disaster proclamation after Saturday’s severe weather.

Gage County Emergency Management Director Lisa Wiegand said governments must have $84,000 or more in damages to public property to qualify.

“We know we well exceed that,” Wiegand said. “It’s no question.”

Wiegand said Beatrice is still tallying its damage and may opt for the proclamation, which opens the door to FEMA reimbursements.

City workers were still working to restore power to most of the homes in Wymore on Monday. Crews from surrounding communities came to support the efforts.

Beatrice Electric Superintendent Pat Feist said the City sent a four-man crew down to help Wymore repair its electrical infrastructure.

Feist said the storm knocked out power to about 500 homes in Beatrice, but it was restored within hours.

“If we don’t have additional issues in our service area, then we’ll send what crews we can out to help other electric utilities in cities in the area,” Feist said. “.…That’s something that we’ve always done. People have come out and helped us in the past when we’ve had major storm damage, so we try to return the favor whenever we can.”

Wymore City Clerk Janet Riensche said multiple volunteer organization came to the aid of Wymore residents, helping to removed debris. Their headquarters was the Wymore Community Center.

“It’s always amazing how communities come together,” Wiegand said. “These storms cause so much damage, and it’s amazing to see so many people lend a hand.”

Wymore has designated 1st and G streets near the Fertilizer Center as its debris drop-off area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0