Area trainers, dieticians share tips for sticking to resolutions

Many people start the New Year with some resolutions around health and wellness, but maintaining that commitment into the year is sometimes a challenge.

Brent Ruiz with the YMCA and iAthlete founder said nothing is more important than your health.

“This year, stop the cycle of resolving to make change and then not following through,” he said. “If your resolution is to take better care of yourself and get healthy, congratulations.”

In his paper, “10 Tips for Keeping Your Wellness New Year’s Resolutions,” Ruiz outlines common mistakes some people make and suggestions.

“First, be realistic,” he said. “The surest way to fall short of your goal is to make your goal unattainable. For instance, resolving to never eat your favorite food again is setting you up to fail. Instead, strive for a goal that is attainable, such as avoiding it more often than you do now.”

He said it’s important to plan ahead and be aware of your mindset.

“Make the resolution when you’re ready. It doesn’t have to be New Year’s Eve.”

He noted it was important to outline a plan.

“Decide how you will deal with the temptation to skip that exercise class or have that piece of cake," he said. "This could include calling on a friend for help, practicing positive thinking and self-talk, or reminding yourself how your “bad” will affect your goal.”

Ruiz said it was important to track progress and stick with the plan.

“It takes at least 21 days for a new activity to become a habit and six months for it to become part of your personality," he said. "It won’t happen overnight, so be persistent and patient.”

Gage County Extension Educator and Dietitian Tara Dunker said it’s important to remember all foods can fit when eating for better health.

“There’s no need to completely overhaul your eating pattern; and really, doing so will likely lead to feelings of failure at some point," she said. "That’s because large, sweeping changes are hard for anyone to stick to—dietitians included.

“I recommend focusing on small shifts you can make that fit within your preferences but start the ball rolling toward better health. If you’re coming into the new year in the habit of drinking a full-sugar pop every afternoon but you’re interested in changing that habit, you could make a small shift by swapping out that pop for an unsweetened tea every other day. Once you get used to that, maybe move toward drinking the unsweetened tea instead of pop every single time.”

She said it’s been her experience, both professionally and personally, that these small shifts over time that lead to long term success.

“Finding success with one small shift leads to confidence that you can tackle other small shifts, and pretty soon you’re living a healthier lifestyle than you were a year ago," Dunker said.

She noted some things to keep in mind if you’re looking to make healthier eating choices would be to:

• Eat more whole grains by replacing things like white bread with a soft whole grain bread on your shopping list

• Decrease your sodium and saturated fat intake by eating less fast food and pre-packaged meals

• Keep fruits and vegetables handy for tossing onto your dinner plate or snacking on throughout the day

• Fresh, frozen, canned, and dried are all healthy options, as long as you keep an eye on added sugars and sodium

• Replace high-sugar beverages with water and unsweetened tea

Brandon Rose of Pawnee City said he’s been a member at Anytime Fitness in Beatrice for about a year.

“I keep coming back to help my mind really,” he said. “It’s helps me stay focused on my goals.”

Casey Snyder said he started working out about four years ago. He said Anytime Fitness was close to his work and easy to hold himself accountable.

“I was going through a divorce and it was stress release," he said. "Then I started seeing some results and it became part of my routine.”

He said it wasn’t just about going to work out, it was important to him that he made good choices in his nutrition.

“Ultimately it’s me vs. me every day. I just want to be a better me.”