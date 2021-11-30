 Skip to main content
Area veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Seven area veterans were nominated by the Beatrice American Legion Auxiliary and comforted with Quilts of Valor at presentations made during the month of November.

Wrapped in their very own Quilts of Valor, veterans received tangible gifts of appreciation and comfort from area quilting groups.

Quilts were made by: Freedom Quilters in Beatrice, Piecemakers from Ohiowa, and Taska 2 from Lincoln. Quilt of Valor Recipients include: Denny Hartig- Marine/Vietnam, Jason Hartig- Marine/Desert Storm, John Emory- Army/Iraq, Don Vetrosky- Army/NG, Frank Smith Army- WW 2, Steve Norton-Army/Vietnam, and John Garcia-Army/NG

