Area youth participate in Homestead Days talent show

Nine girls participated in the second-annual Homestead Days Junior Miss Talent Show Wednesday evening at Community Players in Beatrice.

Amber Lovitt, Executive Director of CASA of Gage County, said this was the second year CASA has hosted the event.

“The Homestead Days talent show was always one of my favorite Homestead Days events as a youth growing up in this community,” she said. “I love when youth have pride and enjoy showing their talent to others. It’s an afternoon and evening of fun for everyone involved.”

During the afternoon, the participants decorated cupcakes, sang and did leadership activities. During that time they were each asked to vote on Miss Congeniality after each activity. They were asked to vote on the person who was kind and helped during the activity.

Derek Hosiek, Sergeant with the Beatrice Police Department, served as Master of Ceremonies. Shelby Barnard Thernes, Bailey Beauchamp, Katelyn Bohlmeyer, Roni Larmeu and Dalton Neuman were judges for the evening.

Each of the girls performed their individual talent in front of the audience. The girls chose singing, dancing, gymnastics and Taekwondo. One participant, Harrison Harris, painted a picture which will be displayed at the Beatrice Public Library during Homestead Days.

The participants also answered a judge’s question which were pre-written.

Ava Meints, daughter of Matt and Kate Meints, was chosen as Miss Congeniality and was awarded a necklace.

“My favorite part of the day was doing my gymnastics routine,” said Meints.

Chloe Oltmans, daughter of David and Lissa Oltmans, was crowned as the 2022 Junior Miss Homestead Queen.

“My favorite part of the day was being able to sing with all of the other girls and hearing their beautiful voices too," she said. "They are all very talented. I made a lot of new friends today.”

Lissa Oltmans said as a mom she liked watching all of the different talents.

“When Chloe sang Amazing Grace I was crying happy tears. She did an amazing job,” said Lissa.

As Jr. Miss Homestead Queen, Oltmans will also be at the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull on Thursday, Cruise Night on Friday, a judge during the parade on Saturday and helping with the Sidewalk Chalk activity on Saturday afternoon.

Lovitt said she hopes to organize the event next year and has ideas that will add to the day.

