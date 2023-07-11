The City of Beatrice began armor coating asphalt streets on Wednesday. The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday.

The work is being done by Sta-Bilt, of Harlan, Iowa, under a contract for $48,936.

Armor coating is the process of spraying a tacky asphaltic material over the existing roadway surface followed by spreading a thin uniform layer of aggregate material over the top.

City Engineer James Burroughs said this process has been effective.

“We found this to be the most cost effective and measure to extend the life of the street and stretch our dollars,” he said. “It will seal any cracks and not allow the water to seep through. The aggregate provides an additional wear surface.”

The streets receiving this treatment are as follows:

• Bismark Street, from Wiebe to Sumner streets

• Center Street, from Scott to Ash streets

• Garden Street, from Graham to Sumner streets

• Paddock Street, from Sumner to Wiebe streets

• Scott Street, from Bluff Street to city limits

• Sumner Street, from Milliken Street to city limits

• Thayer Street, from Helen to Scott streets

If there are any questions or concerns, the public is urged to contact City Engineer James Burroughs at (402) 228-5208 or email jburroughs@beatrice.ne.gov.