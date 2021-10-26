Arrest made after items taken from gas station recovered

Beatrice police arrested a man accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of alcohol and cigarettes from an area fuel station.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday a police officer spotted three males standing next to the Beatrice Mini Storage units in Beatrice.

The officer attempted a pedestrian check, and one suspect fled on foot.

Police chased the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Josiah B. Lindstrom, and apprehended him in the 600 block of Nicholls Avenue.

Police searched for the other two suspects, who were believed to have left on a scooter. Arrest documents state responding officers found two cases of beer and two duffel bags near the storage units where the three were found.

The bags contained numerous bottles of liquor and cigarettes.

Many of the items were covered in soot, and police believed they were taken from the nearby Casey’s General Store, which has been closed for repairs.

Police found indicators of forced entry at the store, and footprints that matched Lindstrom’s tennis shoes. Numbers on the cigarette cartons matched those within the store, and liquor bottles appeared to have been removed from the store.

The value of the items taken was estimated at $1,277. Lindstrom was placed under arrest for burglary, theft valued at $500-$1,500, criminal mischief and minor in possession of alcohol.

