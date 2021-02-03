As vaccines arrive, group asks people to be patient

Area health officials are asking for patience as large volumes of people request COVID-19 vaccinations.

Public Health Solutions said in a statement that the organization is receiving a large number of calls regarding COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 65 and older.

In the district, healthcare providers are vaccinating their patients within this age group. This is done differently across the district, however providers are working to vaccinate as many people per week as supply allows.

Currently, 700 doses of vaccine are allocated per week for Public Health Solutions’ entire five-county area, including Gage, Saline, Jefferson Thayer and Fillmore counties.

This includes vaccine distributed to providers and critical 1B priority groups within the district. Of these doses, 90% are used for vaccinating individuals 65 and older.

Public Health Solutions said in a press release that the organization understands the frustration and desire to be vaccinated immediately, but with the number of doses currently being received, it is going to take some time to get everyone vaccinated.