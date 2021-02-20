Assisted living facilities get creative entertaining residents as they endure pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mustin said in a time that has changed so much, they are trying to keep things as normal for the residents as possible.

“We try to communicate with families very often, whether it’s me calling to update them on things that their loved one’s doing, or them calling me and asking me to do little things that they can’t come in and do, such as something as little as trying on a new outfit,” Mustin said. “The daughter will hand me that outfit outside the door, and then I’ll go try it on her and let them know how it goes. Everything is just changed, but we’re trying to keep it the same all at the same time.”

As assisted living staff and residents start to receive the COVID vaccine, activities and visitations are changing again, but this time in a positive way.

Gydesen said it’s been roughly two weeks since all 27 residents and 90% of Samaritan Springs staff has received their second dose of the vaccine. She said they are waiting for clarification and guidance before opening visits again.