Assisted living facilities reopen to visitors

For nearly a year, many assisted living facilities closed their doors to visitors to help ensure the safety of their residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that most of those residents have been vaccinated, these facilities are tentatively reopening to the public, with restrictions.
On Friday, sisters Lisa Roseland and Amy Thimm went to visit their mother, Elaine L. Schroeder, at Good Samaritan Society - Samaritan Springs in Beatrice.
While Thimm lives locally and was able to visit Schroeder through her window on a weekly basis, this was Roseland’s first time visiting in over a year.
“I live in Florida, near Orlando…It was a year in February, the last time we were here. We had a couple of other times planned that we thought we would get here, May and at Christmastime, and then of course all of those didn’t happen,” Thimm said. “My mother in law is in Lincoln, so I’ll be seeing her for the first time in a year, also. It’s really nice. It’s been a long time.”
The two brought Schroeder a bouquet of lilacs and some Easter candy, and said they planned to go to church on Sunday.
Schroeder said she was thankful to have her family there. She said to pass the time during the past year, she enjoyed reading, watching the University of Nebraska girls volleyball games, and the high schools’ basketball tournaments.
“[Good Samaritan] has a lot of afternoon activities most afternoons,” Schroeder said. “Bingo, and then arm exercises. Once in a while we’ll have ice cream, once in a while we’ll have wine and cheese for a snack…At Halloween they invited the little kids to put their costumes on, and then they could walk around the building.”
Robin Gascon, Community Liaison Director at Good Samaritan, explained that the decision to allow visitors starting in February came from guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Gage County’s positivity rate. She said 100% of residents have been vaccinated, so they will only need to vaccinate new residents, and that they test all staff weekly and any residents that may show signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
“Assisted living facilities follow the requirements to keep mask on during visits,” Gascon said. “But they have an apartment, so it’s not like they’re in a small room. Our communal rooms are not open yet, so our dining room, patio room and private dining rooms are not open for visitors yet. We still have to keep residents safe during visits and the number of people that can be inside of their apartment at a sensible distance. There really isn’t a number, but we’re just trying to be sensible about that.”
Similarly, sisters Shirley Parde and Norma Applegarth visited their mother, Annie Parde, at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation
Although both women are Beatrice locals, they only got to visit her through her window a couple of times, and spoke to her over the phone.
“The last time we saw her was the day after Thanksgiving, I think, and we saw her through a window…We were able to drop stuff off, so we did that,” Shirley Parde said. “Dropped it off, rang the doorbell and said this is for Annie. We had treats and wrote notes in there. That’s about the only way we could communicate.”
Beatrice Health reopened to the public in mid-March, and Applegarth said the timing was really good for her family.
“My oldest daughter is leaving for Canada next week, and she just got back from Ireland, so she was able to see her grandma before she left,” Applegarth explained. “So that was really good. She got to see her last Friday. Then my youngest is coming down from Omaha next week. She saw her at Thanksgiving, so she’ll get to see her at Easter.”
Annie Parde said she’s excited for Easter, and especially enjoys black and red jellybeans. During the past year, she said she passed the time coloring, doing word searches and reading the Daily Sun and The Voice News of Southeast Nebraska.
“Before COVID hit, she did everything,” Shirley Parde said. “She loved to go to the pumpkin patch, and she loved to go to the circus, and they would go shopping. Of course, when COVID hit that all came to a halt, but she still does Bingo.”
Kailey Mustin, the activities director for Beatrice Health and Rehab, said that they are currently open to visitors by appointment only seven days a week.
“If the resident has a private room, the family is able to meet in that resident’s room after checking in. We make sure they don’t have any symptoms, and then they can meet in the room wearing a face shield and mask. If they have a roommate, we have to go to a designated family area, where they have a divider in between. But everything’s been growing great so far.”
Mustin said they are slowly easing into allowing residents to take trips outside the facility.
“Just yesterday we took them out for ice cream, and this morning we went to Scooter’s. The drive-thrus are still always an option for us, which they love. So yes, very slowly, but right now we’re kind of focusing on family, making sure that everybody can come in that wants to come in, and making sure everybody gets their visit and everything goes good,” Mustin said.
Both families said their parents’ respective living facilities have been great this past year at communicating updates regarding COVID-19, as well as how their loved ones were doing.
“This last year has been awful,” Mustin said. “We are finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re just encouraging the whole community to get vaccinated…The more people get vaccinated, the more back to normal we can get, and just thank the community for not forgetting about us this past year.”