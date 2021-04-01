Assisted living facilities reopen to visitors

Kailey Mustin, the activities director for Beatrice Health and Rehab, said that they are currently open to visitors by appointment only seven days a week.

“If the resident has a private room, the family is able to meet in that resident’s room after checking in. We make sure they don’t have any symptoms, and then they can meet in the room wearing a face shield and mask. If they have a roommate, we have to go to a designated family area, where they have a divider in between. But everything’s been growing great so far.”

Mustin said they are slowly easing into allowing residents to take trips outside the facility.

“Just yesterday we took them out for ice cream, and this morning we went to Scooter’s. The drive-thrus are still always an option for us, which they love. So yes, very slowly, but right now we’re kind of focusing on family, making sure that everybody can come in that wants to come in, and making sure everybody gets their visit and everything goes good,” Mustin said.

Both families said their parents’ respective living facilities have been great this past year at communicating updates regarding COVID-19, as well as how their loved ones were doing.

“This last year has been awful,” Mustin said. “We are finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we’re just encouraging the whole community to get vaccinated…The more people get vaccinated, the more back to normal we can get, and just thank the community for not forgetting about us this past year.”

