At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Trevor J. Hyde, 28, Topeka, Kan., $25; Teri R. Wilson, 43, Firth, $25; Li R. Villarreal, 44, Junction City, Kan., $75; Catherine J. Svoboda, 29, Beatrice, $25; Kurtis R. Smith, 23, Tecumseh, $200; Barry R. Rueter, 56, Beatrice, $25; Ernesto Hernandez Roman, 26, Springtown, Texas, $75; Joshua D. Cuoio, 49, Syracuse, $75; Ryan R. Aldrich, 41, Hastings, $25; Brent J. Wegle, 45, Lincoln, $75; William H. Allen, 78, Lincoln, $150; Kyle R. German, 21, Cozad, $200; Wayne A. Ricks, 59, Inglewood, Calif., $200; Madelaine N. Stukenholtz, 20, Nebraska City, $25; Ryan R. Hunt, 21, Beatrice, $25; Paige K. Vilda, 28, DeWitt, $25.
No seat belt:
Rodney A. Hartig, 58, Firth, $25.
No operator’s license:
Juan Hernandez Muniz, 25, Channel View, Texas, $75; Evan Corter, 22, Beatrice, $75.
No registration in vehicle:
David R. Benson, 55, Sterling, $25; Dustin C. Shinn, 27, Beatrice, $25.
Stop sign violation:
Braxton M. Jones, 17, Beatrice, $75.
Negligent driving:
Derrik A. Hurley, 34, Blue Springs, $40.
Following too closely:
Cody A. Rumbaugh, 22, Plymouth, $50.
Failure to yield:
Kacy E. Starck, 18, Fairbury, $25.
Disobey stop light:
Andrew L. Ackland, 21, Grafton, $75.
Failure to maintain lane:
Rodney A. Hartig, 58, Firth, $25.
Screeching of tires:
Kienen D. Creek, 17, Beatrice, $25.
Overweight on single axle, group of axles more than 5%:
Derek H. Clausen, 27, Beatrice, $75.
Arraignments
Robert S. Hillard, 49, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, operate a vehicle without proof of ownership. Not guilty plea entered. Suppression hearing set for Oct. 18.
John Laflin, 50, 117 S. 12th St. Dog at large. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trail set for Nov. 15.
Davian M. Snyder, 26, 925 K St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 5.
Sami D. Harms, 53, 1209 Elk St. First offense DUI, disobey traffic control device. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 1.
Sentencings
Tyler M. Waldron, 20, 718 N. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St., Sioux City. 24 months probation for unlawful intrusion.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St., Sioux City. 24 months probation for tampering with witness, stalking.
Samuel S. Wilson, 76, Waterville, Kan. $100 for no fuel permit, $25 for no trip permit, $100 for UCR no registration, $25 for speeding.
Matthew T. Moll, 34, 1009 Second St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI, $25 for improper turn.
Melissa J. Tyson, 46, 414 N. 16th St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Derrick A. Hurley, 34, 402 S. Eighth St., Blue Springs. $100 for driving under suspension.
Robert M. Vilda, 37, 1525 Court St. $150 for second-degree trespassing, $150 for disorderly conduct.
Dismissed
Melissa J. Tyson, 46, 414 N. 16th St. Driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.
Robert M. Vilda, 37, 1525 Court St. Compliance with order. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Christian T. Heil, 22, 1709 Summit St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, acts declared unlawful, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 18.
Shenee K. Levin, 19, 524 Main St., Ashland. Possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession, acts declared unlawful. Continued to Sept. 10.
Jon C. Coniglio, 49, 105 W. D St., Wymore. Disturbing the peace. Continued to Sept. 7.
Wesley J. White, 22, 541 W. Court St. Use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 7.
Trey S. Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. Minor in possession, careless driving, first offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 9.
Benjamin Wissink, 43, 1601 Court St. Protection order violation, possession of marijuana 1 ounce to 1 pound, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 5.
Diego Rodriguez, 19, 1721 N. 19th St. First offense DUI, minor in possession, exhibition driving. Continued to Sept. 14.
Michael R. Schultz, 47, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a drug house, altering prescription label, possession of marijuana. Continued to Oct. 8.
Kenneth M. Rainey, 45, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Burglary, second-degree trespassing, theft. Continued to Sept. 9.
Jared A. Eppens, 33, 710 Lincoln St. Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman. Continued to Sept. 14.
Eric L. Rhoden, 42, 919 Market St. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 5.
Gregory L. Mann, 55, 316 N. 17th St. Third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. Continued to Oct. 5.
Isaiah S. Weeks, 20, 71036 578th Ave., Diller. Reckless driving, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to Sept. 7.
Sean M. Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 5.
Sean M. Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 5.
Amy Valdes, 44, 422 Exchange St., Emporia, Kan. Attempt of a class 4 felony, two counts carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana. Continued to Oct. 5.
Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Second offense DUI, no proof of ownership, no valid registration. Continued to Sept. 23.
Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Sept. 23.
Michael R. Schultz, 47, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm while committingAaron D. Miller, 47, 2001 Jackson St. Fourth offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 8.
Marcus A. Harless, 18, 715 N. 10th St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 8.
Jerrod D. Dorn, 33, 6140 S. 14th St., Adams. Fourth offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Oct. 8.
Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI, open container violation, no proof of insurance, no license on person. Continued to Aug. 31.
Daniel J. Herschlag, 29, 8109 Northridge Drive, Omaha. Speeding, no operator’s license, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, no proof of ownership. Continued to Sept. 14.
Marriage Licenses
Steven M. Kleine, 62, Beatrice to Denise R. Lenners, 56, Beatrice.
Transfers
Nicholas Schroeder to Jerome and Renee Buss. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 23, original town of Adams. $99,000-$100,000.
Dennis L. Smith and Robert J. Smith to Alan and Ann Wineinger. Lot 7 in block 10, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.
Steve M. Borgman to Jamie and Heather McKinney. Lot 8 in block 6, Casebeers addition of Blue Springs. $69,000-$70,000.
Dustin C. Adams to Robert and Anjanette Leon. Lots 9, 10 in block 22, Hoags addition of Wymore. $165,000-$166,000.
Jerry L. and Laurie A. Carmichael to Douglas and Debra Swoboda. Part of lot 7, Knight Place of Beatrice. $76,000-$77,000.
John C. and Melissa Collins, John P. Hartig to Justin Antons. Lots 11, 12 in block 12, Cropseys AJ addition of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.
Dale A. and Debra B. Simmons to Hector Martinez and Jayce Almanza. Lot 2, Country Club Estates subdivision of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.